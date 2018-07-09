More than 40 bands to perform at this year’s Masters of Rock

More than 40 bands from all over the world are set to perform at the 16th annual Masters of Rock festival, which gets underway in Vizovice in south Moravia on Thursday.

Among the main headliners of this year’s edition of Masters of Rock will be the German speed metal legend Helloween and metal group Powerwolf. The festival, which attracts around 25,000 visitors each year, will wrap up on Sunday with a performance by Kiss frontman Gene Simmons.