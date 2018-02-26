More than 1,500 tonnes of batteries recycled last year

Jan Velinger
26-02-2018
Last year, Czechs handed in some 1,681 tonnes of batteries for recycling, an increase of three percent from 2016. The number has risen steadily year by year; the region where the most batteries were handed in for recycling was South Moravia.

In 2017, Czechs recycled 46.3 percent of batteries in circulation, according to ECOBAT, the NGO which collected the data.

