More significant military contingent could serve in Iraq, says defence minister

Jan Velinger
04-10-2017
The Czech Army could send a significant number of soldiers, between 200 and 300, to Iraq, Justice Minister Martin Stropnický has said, although any decision would hinge on the post-election make-up of the Czech lower house.

Next year a team is being sent to the Middle Eastern country specializing in defense against WMDs.

Currently, more than 30 Czech military personnel are providing support for Iraqis piloting and servicing Czech-made L-159 fighter jets. That mission is to last until the end of 2018.

 
 
 
 
 
 
