More money for minimal wage earners, pensioners and parents

Daniela Lazarová
01-01-2018
2018 will bring a number of significant changes in the social sphere, including a higher minimal wage which should reach 12,200 crowns a month, a four percent hike in pensions, amounting to close to 500 crowns a month and tax benefits for parents with children, as well as a more flexible parental leave and a week-long paternity leave. There will be more money for old age homes and caregivers and higher benefits for companies employing people with disabilities.

