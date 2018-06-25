More ministries to be involved in economic diplomacy

The ministries of transport, health and environment should be more involved in Czech economic diplomacy in the future, deputy foreign minister Miloslav Stašek said at an annual meeting of economic diplomats in Prague on Monday.

The main goal of Czech economic diplomacy is to facilitate the mutual contact of Czech and foreign companies and create favourable conditions for Czech exports, he said.

This year, around 60 million Czech crowns (approximately 2.4 million euros) have been allocated for such projects.