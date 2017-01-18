News More foreigners than Czechs caught working illegally for first time

18-01-2017 07:23 | Ian Willoughby

The Czech labour authorities caught more foreigners than Czechs working illegally for the first time ever last year, iDnes.cz reported on Wednesday. While 1,338 non-nationals were uncovered working off the books in 2016, the number of Czechs was 758. The previous year the figures were the other way around, iDnes said. The highest number of undocumented foreign employees came from Ukraine, Vietnam, Slovakia and Moldova. Fines totalling CZK 71 million were imposed on employers using illegal workers last year.

Czech accused of knowingly spreading HIV arrested in Thailand 18-01-2017 07:14 | Ian Willoughby A Czech man accused of knowingly spreading the HIV virus has been arrested in Thailand, the Czech News Agency reported on Wednesday, quoting AP. Zdeněk Pfeifer, who is 49, is wanted in the Czech Republic on charges of not informing dozens of male lovers that he had HIV; at least three contracted the disease. Thai police said Mr. Pfeifer had been on the island of Phuket on a tourist visa that expired in 2015.

Ukrainians again make most asylum requests in Czech Republic 17-01-2017 15:05 | Ian Willoughby A total of 1,475 foreigners applied for asylum in the Czech Republic last year, according to figures released by the country’s Ministry of the Interior on Tuesday. The number was 50 lower than for 2015. Continuing a long-term trend, Ukrainian citizens made the most asylum requests, with just over 500. The Iraqis placed second on the list with 158 asylum requests, a jump of 120 on the figure for 2015. However, the government has since abolished a programme bringing Christian Iraqi refugees to the Czech Republic after a number moved on to Germany and others returned home.

Šumava wild boar show excessive levels of radiation 17-01-2017 13:48 | Ian Willoughby Almost half of the wild boar in Bohemia’s Šumava mountains demonstrate excessive levels of radioactivity, according to the head of food safety section at the State Veterinary Administration, Jiří Drápal. The problem is caused by a type of underground mushroom eaten by the boar that is capable of retaining radiation from the time of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986. Humans would need to eat around 40 kilogrammes of contaminated meat a year to risk being affected, experts say.

Record 1.35 million cars produced in Czech Republic last year 17-01-2017 13:34 | Ian Willoughby A record 1,344,000 cars were produced in the Czech Republic in 2016, according to figures presented on Tuesday by the president of the country’s Automotive Industry Association, Bohdan Wojnar. The industry’s output last year was 8 percent higher than in 2015 while the biggest local carmaker, Škoda Auto, recorded a 12.5 percent increase in production. The sector is expected to see further, if slower, growth this year.

Events to mark Czech Technical University’s 310th anniversary 17-01-2017 12:22 | Ian Willoughby Events are being held to mark the 310th anniversary of the foundation of the Czech Technical University in Prague. The institution was created by an edict of Holy Roman Emperor Joseph 1 on 18 January 1707 with the aim of training engineers. Its establishment will be recalled by cultural events, lectures and other academic gatherings relating to the anniversary. A short film recalling the laying of the foundation of the university’s current campus in Prague 6 was screened on Tuesday.

Police launch investigation into collapse of sports hall roof 17-01-2017 12:09 | Ian Willoughby The police are investigating the collapse of the roof of a sports hall in Česká Třebová in East Bohemia as a case of suspected reckless endangerment through neglect, the Czech News Agency reported. The roof caved in during a floorball game on Saturday. The 80 or so people present managed to escape from the structure and only two minor injuries were recorded. The crime being investigated can carry a sentence of up to eight years in prison, a police spokesperson said.

Smooth start for Karolína Plíšková at Australian Open 17-01-2017 11:24 | Ian Willoughby The Czech women’s tennis number one Karolína Plíšková has progressed smoothly to the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 24-year-old, who is ranked fifth in the world, overcame Sara Sorribes of Spain 6-2 6-0 at the centre court of the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. After reaching the final of the US Open last season Plíšková is being talked up as a possible winner in the first Grand Slam of the year.

Weather forecast 17-01-2017 11:15 | Ian Willoughby It should be mainly cloudy with some sunny spells on Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of -4 degrees Celsius. Similar weather is due until at least the end of the week.