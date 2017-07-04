The Czech Veterinary Authority has so far confirmed 10 cases of African swine fever in the region of Zlín, with 18 wild boar having died. The first two cases were confirmed in the region two weeks ago. On Monday, special veterinary conditions were widened to the whole district after more cases appeared. So far, no pig farm in the area has been affected with the disease. According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, there is currently no available treatment or vaccination for the African swine fever.