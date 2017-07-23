The Czechoslovak parachutists who carried out Operation Anthropoid have received their first monument in the United Kingdom, where they were based before assassinating Nazi Reinhard Heydrich in Prague in 1942. The stone memorial to Jan Kubiš and Jozef Gabčík was unveiled at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Ightfield, Shropshire on Sunday afternoon. It has been installed on the grave of their good friends the Ellisons, who lived locally. Among those in attendance were members of the Ellison family, the Slovak ambassador to the UK, Ľubomír Rehák, and John Martin, author of a book about Operation Anthropoid and the main organiser of the monument.