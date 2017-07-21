In football, Czech club Mladá Boleslav has advanced to the third prequalifying round of the Europa League after a 2-0 second-leg win against Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers on Thursday night. The Czech team is set to face Albania’s Skënderbeu Korcë next week.
