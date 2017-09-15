Mixed results for Czech football clubs in Europa League

Jan Velinger
15-09-2017
There were mixed results for Czech football clubs in the Europa League on Thursday night: Viktoria Plzeň were soundly beaten by Romanian side FCSB by a score of 3:0, Slavia Prague got off to a winning start on a lone goal from Necid which saw them edge Tel Aviv 1:0, and Zlín tied with Sherrif 0:0.

 
 
 
 
