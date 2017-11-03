Mixed results for Czech clubs in Europa League

There were mixed results for Czech clubs in their Europa League qualification group games on Thursday night.

Slavia Prague lost 0:2 at home to Spanish club Villarreal, their first defeat in the competition so far, but still slip to third place in the qualification group.

Viktoria Plzeň beat Italian club Lugano 4:1 and are now second in their Europa League group.

Zlín lost 0:3 to Copenhagen and with just two points in the group just a slim mathematical chance of going further in the competition.