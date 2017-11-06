Mirek Topolánek to run for president

Former prime minister Mirek Topolánek has confirmed his intention to run for president in next years presidential elections. Topolánek told Czech Television he was seeking support across the political spectrum. He said his decision was motivated by the turn of events following the general elections and the possibility that a government could run the country without a vote of confidence.

The head of the Civic Democratic Party Petr Fiala welcomed the decision saying Topolanek was an experienced politician with a good grasp of international affairs. The deadline for registering in the presidential race is Tuesday, November 7th. There are currently 12 candidates in the running, including the incumbent head of state Miloš Zeman.