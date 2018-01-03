Minority ČEZ shareholder threatens meeting over nuclear reactor plans

Energy advisor and consultant for the J&T Bank, Michal Šnobr, announced on Wednesday that he and other investors together hold a shareholding of more than 1.0 percent in Czech power group, ČEZ. Šnobr said at an investment forum that the shareholding would allow him to call an extraordinary general meeting of the company and he would try to make that happen in the first half of this year if the government pushed for ČEZ to pay for a new nuclear reactor at Dukovany on its own.

That would hit shareholders’ stake in the near 70 percent state controlled power giant, he said. Šnobr has been a frequent critic of the current ČEZ management.