News Ministry rejects compensation claim from Czechs kidnapped in Lebanon

19-01-2017 07:57 | Chris Johnstone

The Ministry of Interior has rejected claims from four out of five Czechs kidnapped in Lebanon to compensation totalling 40 million crowns. The four maintain that the Czech state failed to prevent their kidnapping due to botched cooperation between intelligences services. The Czechs were seized in mid-2015 and released in February 2016. Their release was linked with the decision of Czech authorities not to hand over Ali Fajad to US authorities in connection with a terrorism investigation.

Senate backs greater rights for councils in national parks 19-01-2017 07:56 | Chris Johnstone The upper house of parliament, the Senate, has voted for local councils to be given increased rights over the management of national parks. Other changes to the existing rules, including changes to rights to buy land and increasing the areas where logging is banned, were not backed following a four hour debate in the house. The proposed changes, most of which have been opposed by Minister of Environment Richard Brabec, will now return to the lower house.

Finance minister claims no restaurant cull as result of EET 18-01-2017 17:18 | Chris Johnstone Czech finance minister Andrej Babiš has weighed into the debate about his flagship measure, electronic cash registers. At a conference in the eastern city of Olomouc on Wednesday the minister said that more restaurants opened than closed in December last year after the introduction of his measure to counter the gray economy and tax fraud. He added that restaurant turnover had risen by 100 percent. Many other associations and groupings argue that pubs and restaurants closed ahead and after the introduction of the so-called EET measure. A grouping of local councils argued that 700 pubs closed for good as a result. Babiš gave no specific figures during the conference.

Weather 18-01-2017 13:20 | Chris Johnstone The weather Thursday will be overcast with some sunny intervals. Daytime temperatures will range between minus three and minus six degrees Celsius.

Czech companies amongst biggest Internet users in EU 18-01-2017 13:19 | Chris Johnstone Companies in the Czech Republic are among the highest European users of the Internet to sell their goods and services, according to the industry association SPIR. Figures released Wednesday showed around 56 percent of companies relied on the Internet for sales and purchases in 2015. That’s the third highest figure out of the 28 EU countries and trailing just Denmark and Austria. The association though slammed government efforts to boost Internet interaction between the state and citizens.

CIA documents cover Czechoslovak history, army preparations, made public 18-01-2017 12:07 | Chris Johnstone The US intelligence service, the CIA, has released around 13 million pages of formerly secret documents which the public has recently had only limited access to. Many of the documents, dating from 1947 to the 1990s, relate to former Czechoslovakia. These include, for example, documents from 1947 relating to the state of Czechoslovak tank forces. And another document from 1954 suggesting that the army had short range battlefield nuclear weapons.

Pavel Telička elected European Parliament vice president 18-01-2017 12:06 | Chris Johnstone Czech member of the European Parliament Pavel Telička has been elected one of the parliament’s deputy presidents. He will join 14 other MEPs chosen to become deputy presidents for the newly elected People’s Party president, Italian Antonio Tajani. Telička is a member of the ANO party and was the chief negotiator ahead of the Czech admission to the European Union in 2004.

Mortgage rates stay at record lows in December 18-01-2017 08:33 | Chris Johnstone Mortgage rates in December stayed at their record low levels of a month earlier averaging 1.77 percent according to the Hypoindex monitor. But the volume and number of loans dropped sharply on November, down by around 12 billion crowns at 17.7 billion crowns. Some lenders altered their conditions followed a new law giving existing borrowers greater freedom to pay back loans without penalty.

Prague court starts proceedings over Slav Epic 18-01-2017 08:32 | Chris Johnstone A Prague court will on Wednesday start deliberations about the future of the famous series of paintings by Alphonse Mucha, the Slav Epic. Mucha’s grandson has brought proceedings on the grounds that Prague City Hall has broken the terms of a 1928 agreement under which the artist donated the paintings. The terms called for the city to find a permanent site for their exhibition for the Czech people. Grandson John Mucha is protesting the fact no such site has still been found and that the city plans to loan them on an Asia tour due to start next month.