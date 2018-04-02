Ministry plans to push ahead with social housing

The Ministry for Regional Development wants to push ahead with plans for social housing, which previous governments failed to secure, according to Czech Television. The ministry is preparing an amended bill on social housing according to which it would be financed both by state and EU funds.
While many NGOs have long criticized the absence of social housing for socially-challenged citizens, others fear that newly built apartments for lower-income families would create new excluded localities.
