The country's Transport Ministry is planning on investing roughly 14 billion crowns in water transport up to 2023, according to a proposal to be discussed by the government at its regular cabinet meeting on Monday.

The long-term strategic plan would extend waterways on the Vltava and Labe Rivers to 338 kilometres.

Under changes, large vessels would be able to pass through Prague all the way up to Radotín, while the Labe water route would end in Pardubice.