Ministry issues temporary ban on commercial logging

The Agriculture Ministry has issued a temporary ban on commercial logging saying that the processing of trees felled due to bark-beetle infestation or damage caused by hurricane winds must be given priority.

The ban is expected to last until the end of the year. Moravia and Silesia have been severely affected by bark beetle infestation and the situation was made worse by the recent hurricane winds which damaged large areas of forests.

Forestry workers face similar problems in Poland and Germany, and the extensive logging activity is bringing down the price of wood.