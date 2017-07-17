The government has decided to prepare legislation on the so-called shared economy, featuring such businesses as Airbnb and Uber. The move, decided on Monday, follows an analysis of the application of Internet offers to new parts of the economy which highlighted the fact that there is an impact on the traditional economy. Prime minister Bohuslav Sobotka said that ministries should prepare legislation which could come into force following October’s elections to the lower house of parliament. Airbnb currently offers 15,900 sites for accommodation in the Czech Republic, of which 11,500 are in Prague. The Uber taxi offer has already been challenged in some Czech cities.