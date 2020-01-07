Mild weather set to continue

The Czech Republic should continue to experience mild weather for the time of year for at least two more weeks, according to the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute. Daytime temperatures are expected to be at 0 degrees Celsius or above until the end of January, when freezing weather is forecast to begin.

Saturday saw record high temperatures set in a number of places, with Karviná in the Moravian Silesian Region recording 13.2 degrees Celsius.