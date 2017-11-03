Mf Dnes: EPH sets sights on Škoda Transportation

The billionaire Daniel Křetínský's Energetický a průmyslový (EPH) is aiming to buy the Plzeň-based company Škoda Transportation, according to the daily Mladá fronta Dnes and the weekly Euro. The price of the transaction has been estimated as worth more than 10 billion crowns (some 390 million euros). According to a shareholder quoted, the deal could be completed beofre the end of the year.
With 5,300 employees, Škoda Transportation is the largest mechanical engineering company in Central and Eastern Europe.
Political scientist: It is difficult to imagine a prime minister who faces criminal charges
SCS Software’s CEO Pavel Šebor on the success of flagship title Euro Truck Simulator and what it’s like to drive 18 wheels of steel
2017 elections spell shake-up for Czech politics
Andrej Babiš: the divisive central figure in Czech politics
Hurricane-force winds battering Czech Republic