Mf Dnes: EPH sets sights on Škoda Transportation

The billionaire Daniel Křetínský's Energetický a průmyslový (EPH) is aiming to buy the Plzeň-based company Škoda Transportation, according to the daily Mladá fronta Dnes and the weekly Euro. The price of the transaction has been estimated as worth more than 10 billion crowns (some 390 million euros). According to a shareholder quoted, the deal could be completed beofre the end of the year.

With 5,300 employees, Škoda Transportation is the largest mechanical engineering company in Central and Eastern Europe.