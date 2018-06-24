Metronome festival climaxes with David Byrne and Chemical Brothers

Prague’s Metronome music festival reached a climax on Saturday night. The UK electronic music veterans The Chemical Brothers played a career-spanning set to a huge and appreciative audience on the main stage following an innovative and entertaining show from former Talking Heads leader David Byrne on a smaller podium.

The two-day event held at the city’s Výstaviště exhibition grounds had earlier featured Massive Attack, John Cale and Tom Odell, among others.