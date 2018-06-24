Metronome festival climaxes with David Byrne and Chemical Brothers

Prague’s Metronome music festival reached a climax on Saturday night. The UK electronic music veterans The Chemical Brothers played a career-spanning set to a huge and appreciative audience on the main stage following an innovative and entertaining show from former Talking Heads leader David Byrne on a smaller podium.
The two-day event held at the city’s Výstaviště exhibition grounds had earlier featured Massive Attack, John Cale and Tom Odell, among others.
Czech president burns giant red underpants at press briefing
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Restoration work on Prague’s Astronomical Clock reveals hidden secrets
Czech restaurants and pubs facing serious shortage of workers
Václav Klaus: Russia not a threat to Czech Republic, unlike EU