Metallica perform popular Czech song Jožin z bažin

Ian Willoughby
03-04-2018
The US rock band Metallica performed a popular Czech song during a concert in Prague on Monday night. The group surprised the crowd with an impromptu-seeming rendition of Banjo Band’s Jožin z bažin.

The song was written by the latter’s leader Ivan Mládek and first released in the 1970s, before becoming a YouTube sensation 10 years ago.

Metallica performed songs from throughout a career spanning almost four decades at a sold-out O2 Arena.

 
 
 
 
 
 
