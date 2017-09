The tenth annual Dvořák Prague festival got underway on Thursday night with a concert in Prague’s Rudolfinum. The festival opened with Antonín Dvořák’s Stabat Mater, featuring Metropolitan Opera Kristine Opolais and René Pape.

Over the next two weeks, the event will showcase performances by renowned soloists and some of the world’s best orchestras, including London Philharmonic Orchestra or Wienner Philharmoniker.