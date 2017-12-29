MEPs to request copy of OLAF report on Czech prime minister

MEPs from the Committee on Budgets have said they will request a copy of the report by the European Commission’s anti-fraud unit OLAF on the business dealings of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, who is suspected of EU subsidy fraud in connection with a dubious grant for the Stork’s Nest Farm and Hotel compound.

Czech MEP Tomáš Zdechovský of the Christian Democrats said the request would be filed in the first week of January, unless the Czech Finance Ministry released the report by that time. Finance Minister Alena Schillerová from Babiš’ ANO party has so far refused to release the document and has commissioned an expert analysis on which parts of it she could make public.

All other parliamentary parties have asked to see the report. The lower house is to vote in January on whether to strip the prime minister of his immunity, opening the way for prosecution.