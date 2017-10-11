MEP Telička severs ties with ANO

Pavel Telička has severed ties with ANO, the party for which he was elected as a member of the European Parliament, the website E15.cz reported on Wednesday.

The website cited ANO boss Andrej Babiš, with whom Mr. Telička, who is not a party member, has previously had disagreements on policy.

The MEP stepped down as ANO’s foreign affairs spokesperson earlier this year, saying he had received no feedback on his contributions to the party’s foreign policy programme. Mr. Telička said in August he had no information as regards the party’s foreign policy direction.