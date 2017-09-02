MEP Telička: Babiš should be released for prosecution

Czech MEP for ANO, Pavel Telička, would release the party leader Andrej Babiš and the deputy chair Jaroslav Faltýnek for criminal prosecution over a scandal with EU subsidies for Babiš' Stork Nest resort, the news site novinky.cz reported on Saturday.

According to Telička, immunity should only apply for speeches delivered in the lower house. The immunity committee this week recommended that the two deputies be stripped of their immunity. The final decision will be made next week at a session of the lower house. According to ANO party board there is no reason to release their leader for prosecution.