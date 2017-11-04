MEP Ludek Niedermayer to join ranks of TOP 09

MEP Ludek Niedermayer has confirmed his intention to join the ranks of the centre-right TOP 09 party. Niedermayer, who currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in the European Parliament, was elected to the EP on the TOP 09 ticket.

He and MEP Jiri Pospisil who recently also joined TOP 09 ranks are considered as possible candidates for party chairman. The party’s current leader Miroslav Kalousek will not run for re-election following the party’s poor showing in the elections.