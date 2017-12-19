Memorial to victims of Christmas market attack unveiled in Berlin

Dignitaries and relatives of victims on Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the Christmas market attack in Berlin last year which killed 12 people, including Czech national Naďa Čižmárová, and left 56 others injured.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking at the ceremony, pledged to help those who had suffered injury or lost loved ones. She also spoke of the necessity to improve how authorities responded to similar attacks.

On December 19, 2016, a Tunisian asylum seeker went on a rampage, driving a stolen truck into pedestrians at the crowded Christmas market; he was later shot dead in Italy.

On Tuesday, Berlin's Mayor Michael Mueller unveiled a memorial at the site of the attack with the names of those who had died and an almost 17-meter gash filled with a gold-coloured metal, representing the tragedy and lives lost.