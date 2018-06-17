Memorial marking post-war massacre of Germans unveiled near Přerov

A new memorial marking a postwar massacre of Carpathian Germans was unveiled on Sunday afternoon on the Švédské šance hill near the Moravian town of Přerov.

Shortly after the end of WWII, in June 1945, Czechoslovak soldiers shot more than 260 Carpathian Germans on the site, most of them women and children. The event is considered one of the worst acts of revenge taken on German-speaking inhabitants in postwar Czechoslovakia.

The monument, a four meter high wrought-iron cross, was created by artisan blacksmith Jiří Jurda.