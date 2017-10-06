Members of public, family and friends pay last respects to actor Jan Tříska

Members of the public, friends, and family paid their last respects to the film and theatre actor Jan Tříska at the National Theatre on Friday. Around 200 – 300 people waited for the theatre doors to open at 10 am. The Czech News Agency reported that many had flowers to place at the actor’s coffin.

Mr Tříska, 80, was one of the most respected actors of his generation; he performed in dozens of films including Miloš Forman's Ragtime and The People vs. Larry Flynt.

Jan Tříska died on September 25th, succumbing to injuries suffered after falling from Charles Bridge.