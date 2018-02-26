Members of Olympic team back from the Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Members of the Czech Olympic team, returning from the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, touched down in Prague shortly before 2 pm on Monday. The team won seven medals, including two golds, at the games which just wrapped up in South Korea.
Later in the day medalists, including the Games’ snow queen Ester Ledecká who won gold in the women’s super-G and the snowboard parallel slalom, were scheduled to appear on stage at Prague’s Old Town Square, to be greeted by thousands of fans and well-wishers inspired by their performances at the Olympic Games.
