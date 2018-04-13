Meeting renewing coalition talks between ANO and Social Democrats set

A meeting between ANO and the Social Democrats renewing the possibility of cooperation in a future minority government has been scheduled for Monday evening, following a working trip to Karlovy Vary by the prime minister. Prime Minister in resignation Andrej Babiš confirmed the news, adding he hoped that a solution would be found quickly. Last week, talks between party representatives collapsed after ANO refused to give up either the Finance Ministry or Interior Ministry portfolio.

The Social Democrats had sought the Interior Ministry, it was reported, as a counterbalance to Mr Babiš remaining prime minister, as he faces charges for alleged EU subsidy fraud.

The prime minister did not say on Friday whether the Interior Ministry portfolio would be offered.