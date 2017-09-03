Medicinal cannabis from Czech supplier to be available in 2018

Medicinal cannabis from a Czech supplier could be available in pharmacies in the first half of 2018, the State Institute for Drug Control told the Czech News Agency on Sunday. A gram of cannabis will be sold for about 165 crowns. At the moment, patients can only buy cannabis imported from the Netherlands, which costs around 300 crowns per gram. The drug will be provided by Czech company Elkoplast Slušovice, which has won a public tender for a license to grow and provide medicinal marihuana to pharmacies.