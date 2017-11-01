Mayors say no to Kalousek stop-Babiš plan

The Mayors and Independents group have rejected a proposal put forward by TOP 09’s Miroslav Kalousek aimed at blocking efforts by ANO’s Andrej Babiš to form a minority government. Mr. Kalousek says if other parties agree to not nominate a speaker, this would stop mean the current government would have to continue.

However, the Mayors’ Jan Farský said before a meeting of his party, TOP 09 and the Christian Democrats on Wednesday that such a move represented nothing more than a “yell into the darkness”.