The Mayors and Independents group have decided to stand on their own in October’s general elections, leader Petr Gazdík said on Tuesday. Members voted overwhelmingly to reject an offer from the Christian Democrats to run for parliament on their lists of candidates. The two had formed a coalition in April but it was last week abrogated by the Christian Democrats, who may have feared not reaching the threshold to enter the Chamber of Deputies, which in the case of a two-party coalition would be 10 percent.