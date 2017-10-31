Mayors and Independents drumming up support for presidential candidate Drahoš

The Mayors and Independents party (STAN) has appealed to parties with a similar goals and viewpoints to support the former chair of the Czech Academy of Sciences Jiří Drahoš in the race for president. The leader of the party’s deputies’group in the lower house Jan Farský said he believed Drahoš was one of the few candidates who could seriously challenge the incumbent president, Miloš Zeman for the post.

There are now 12 candidates in the race. In order to join the race each candidate must collect a certain number of signatures in support of his or her candidacy – either from 50,000 citizens, ten senators or twenty deputies.