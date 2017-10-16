Mass drumming session to mark first Jewish transports from Prague

A mass public drum session to remember the first Jewish transports from Prague on 16 October, 1941 is set to be held in the Czech capital on Monday.

The event, called Drumming for Bubny, will take place at the former Bubny railway station, from which around 50,000 people were sent to their deaths. The drumming session has been organised by the Memorial of Silence and DOX Centre for Contemporary Art since 2015.