Cardinal Dominik Duka celebrated a mass at St. Vitus Cathedral on Friday evening in memory of the late Cardinal František Tomášek on the 25th anniversary of his death. Cardinal Tomasek was the 34th Archbishop of Prague. During his life-long service to the Catholic Church he openly opposed the Communist regime and fought for religious freedoms.
