Maslák again takes world indoor crown in 400m

Ian Willoughby
04-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s Pavel Maslák has won the 400 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championships for the third time in succession. The 27-year-old had come third in Saturday’s final in the UK’s Birmingham but was awarded gold when the first and second placed finishers were disqualified.

Maslák’s compatriot Tomáš Staněk took bronze in the shot put in Birmingham.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 