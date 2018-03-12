Marks & Spencer staying in Czechia despite slide in profit

The UK-based retailer Marks & Spencer is staying in the Czech Republic despite a slide in profit last year. According to the company’s annual report its profit in the Czech Republic was down by a half, to 21 million crowns. Sales remained at 1.7 billion.

Last year the chain introduced e-sales, which are extremely popular in this country. The chain store has already withdrawn from Estonia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia over low profit.

In the Czech Republic Marks & Spencer has 13 stores and employs some 460 people.