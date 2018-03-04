Markéta Davidová becomes junior world champion in biathlon pursuit

Ian Willoughby
04-03-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czech Republic’s Markéta Davidová has become the junior world champion in biathlon 10 kilometre pursuit. In Sunday’s final she finished just ahead of Poland’s Kamila Zukova, who had beaten her to the gold in the biathlon sprint at the competition in Estonia on Saturday.

It was the last time that Davidová, who is 21, was competing in the Junior World Championships.

 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 