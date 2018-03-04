Markéta Davidová becomes junior world champion in biathlon pursuit

The Czech Republic’s Markéta Davidová has become the junior world champion in biathlon 10 kilometre pursuit. In Sunday’s final she finished just ahead of Poland’s Kamila Zukova, who had beaten her to the gold in the biathlon sprint at the competition in Estonia on Saturday.
It was the last time that Davidová, who is 21, was competing in the Junior World Championships.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West