Margaret Atwood to be presented with Franz Kafka Award

Ruth Fraňková
17-10-2017
Canadian novelist, essayist and poetry writer, Margaret Atwood, will be officially presented with this year’s Franz Kafka prize at a ceremony in Prague on Tuesday. The prize to mark the life and works of Kafka has been awarded since 2001. One of the criteria for the award is the work’s humanistic character. Previous winners include Ivan Klíma, Haruki Murakami, and Philip Roth.

 
 
 
 
 
 
