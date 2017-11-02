Marek Hilšer announces support for Czech presidential bid

Doctor and activist Marek Hilšer says he has won enough support from members of the upper house of parliament, the Senate, to run in upcoming presidential elections. Hilšer declared in a press conference Thursday that he had backing from 11 senators and the signatures would be presented to the Ministry of Interior the same day. Hilšer should join another seven candidates, including current head of state Miloš Zeman, who have said they will run.
