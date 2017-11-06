Marek Dalík turns up to serve jail sentence

Daniela Lazarová
06-11-2017 updated
Lobbyist Marek Dalík, one-time advisor to prime minister Mirek Topolanek, turned up at Prague’s Ruzyne prison to start serving a five-year sentence for corruption on Monday. He was accompanied by his lawyer and refused to speak to journalists.

Dalík, who was found guilty of soliciting a bribe in connection with a hardware military deal, earlier claimed he was innocent of the charges against him and petitioned the country’s Supreme Court over the first four-year sentence. He later even changed his testimony to partially admitting having requested a certain sum of money.

After reviewing the case, the Supreme Court upped his sentence from four to five years. He has already spent seven months in custody.

 
 
