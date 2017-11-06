Marek Dalík due to start serving his jail sentence

Lobbyist Marek Dalík, one-time advisor to prime minister Mirek Topolanek, is due to start serving a five-year sentence for corruption on Monday, November 6.

Dalík who was found guilty of soliciting a bribe in connection with a hardware military deal, claimed he was innocent of the charges against him and petitioned the country’s Supreme Court over the verdict. He later even changed his testimony to partially admitting having requested a sum of certain money.

After reviewing the case, the Supreme Court upped his sentence from four to five years. He has already spent seven months in custody.