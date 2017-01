News March for Aleppo reaches Prague

15-01-2017 15:30 | Daniela Lazarová

The civil march for Aleppo which is to draw attention to the plight of the war-ravaged Syrian city reached Prague on Sunday. The several dozen activists who set out from Berlin after Christmas expanded to around 200 people in the Czech capital. The march passed by the Syrian and Russian embassies in Prague sporting banners reading “Stop Putin in Syria” and “Assad is the biggest terrorist”. The march will continue through Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, Greek, Turkey and hopes to end in Aleppo. It was organized by Anna Alboth, a Polish journalist based in Berlin, as a protest against international inactivity in ending the violence in Syria. Alboth has been actively helping refugees arriving in Germany since 2015.

Snow continues to complicate traffic around the country 15-01-2017 13:34 | Daniela Lazarová Heavy snow continued to complicate traffic around the country on Sunday. Several roads in the Krusné Hory Mountains in the north-west of the country are impassable and the highly-frequented crossing to Poland via Harrachov remains closed to trucks. A snow drift warning is in place for higher altitudes around the country. Drivers setting out on longer journeys have been advised to make sure they have enough petrol, hot tea and blankets. More heavy snow is expected in the coming hours and the start of the week is expected to bring another bout of Arctic weather.

Employers confident about economic growth in 2017 15-01-2017 11:29 | Daniela Lazarová Representatives of leading Czech firms have put economic growth in 2017 at between 2.5 and 3.1 percent, according to the ctk news agency which conducted a poll among employers. According to employers, growth should be fueled by the drawing of EU structural funds, but could be undermined by a lack of qualified workers. The Czech National Bank predicts a growth of 2.9 this year and 2.8 in 2018.

Weather forecast 15-01-2017 11:29 | Daniela Lazarová Monday should bring partly cloudy to overcast skies with more snow, particularly in the mountain regions and day temperatures between -1 and – 5 degrees Celsius. Night time lows between -6 and – 10.

New law brings tightened security at nuclear stations 15-01-2017 09:44 | Daniela Lazarová A new nuclear power law which took effect in 2017 has tightened security at the country’s two nuclear power stations, Czech Television reported on Sunday. The legislation has significantly increased the number of employees who need to have security clearance to work at a nuclear power facility. While in the past this concerned the station’s management and those who worked directly with nuclear fuel, which was around 200 people, now anyone who has access to sensitive areas such as the vicinity of reactors or nuclear fuel storage facilities much have clearance. This has increased the number of people with security clearance five-fold.

Roof of sports hall collapses during game 15-01-2017 09:43 | Daniela Lazarová The roof of a newly constructed sports hall in Česká Třebová, in the northeast of the country, collapsed during an evening game of floorball on Saturday night. Some eighty people were in the facility at the time of the accident but everyone managed to get out in time. No injuries were reported. The players in the tournament were schoolchildren from different parts of the region aged 15 -16. The cause of the accident is being investigated. Although the incident was preceded by several days of heavy snow experts are inclined to believe a construction error caused the collapse.

Weather forecast 14-01-2017 17:24 | Daniela Lazarová Sunday should be overcast around most of the country with more snow showers and day temperatures between 2 and -2 degrees Celsius. The coming week should bring a fresh bout of Arctic weather with night time lows dropping to -18 degrees in places.

Czech leaders want good working relationship with new US administration 14-01-2017 17:16 updated | Daniela Lazarová President Miloš Zeman and Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek debated key foreign policy challenges in the year ahead at Lány Chateau near Prague on Saturday. At a press briefing following the talks Minister Zaorálek said they had agreed on the need to build a good working relationship with the new US administration, and stressed the importance of a functional European Union. Other issues discussed were the fight against terrorism and security issues. The talks are part of regular consultations on foreign policy between the government and president. President Zeman, who openly supported US president elect Donald Trump during his election campaign has received an invitation to the White House in April.

First case of bird flu confirmed in Prague 14-01-2017 17:01 | Daniela Lazarová The Czech Veterinary authorities have confirmed the first case of bird flu in Prague. The deadly H5N8 virus was confirmed in a dead swan found on the banks of the Vltava River in Prague 7. No special measures will be taken for the time being in the Czech capital. The bird flu has been confirmed in six other locations in the Czech Republic. Thirteen thousand birds have been slaughtered since the first case was confirmed just over a week ago to try and prevent the spread of the disease.