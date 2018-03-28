Many bridges on second and third-class roads in poor shape

Over 20 percent of bridges on the country’s second and third-class roads are in poor condition, according to data released by the Czech Chamber of Construction Engineers and Technicians (CKAIT), on Wednesday. Nearly 3,000 out of 12,579 bridges are in bad shape and over 100 of them are in hazardous condition.

Among the main reasons behind the poor state of bridges used for traffic is pressure to lower construction costs and lack of maintenance on the part of owners. Only 1,470 bridges, which is less than 12 percent, were in a perfect state last year.