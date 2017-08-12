An exhibition dedicated to the famous footwear designer Manolo Blahnik got underway at Prague’s Kampa Museum on Friday. Entitled Manolo Blahnik: The Art of Shoes, it explores the visionary designer’s 45 year long career, featuring more than 200 pairs of shoes and over 80 sketches by Blahnik from the 1970’s till today. Manolo Blahnik, whose father was born in Czechoslovakia, becoame world famous thanks to the series Sex in the City and the film Marie Antoinette.The travelling exhibition, which has already been on display in Milan and St Petersburg, will be on display in Prague until November 12.