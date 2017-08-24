Man believed to be Vietnamese agent extradited to Germany

The Czech authorities have extradited a Vietnamese national to Germany where he is wanted on suspicion of spying and assisting in the kidnapping of two Vietnamese compatriots in Berlin in July of this year.

The suspect allegedly rented out the van used in the kidnapping in Prague. One of the kidnapped men was a former Vietnamese MP now living in Germany.

Berlin said the incident was a gross violation of German and international law. The case has severely strained relations between Germany and Vietnam.