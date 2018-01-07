Majority of state culture organisations planning centenary events

Most Czech state arts institutions are this year preparing events and projects commemorating the centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday. The government has earmarked CZK 322 million for a special programme that will also mark other significant anniversaries this year.

The greatest portion of that funding is going to the Ministry of Culture while the biggest single event will be a joint Czech-Slovak exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia. After a stint in Bratislava the show will move to the Czech National Museum, which by then will have reopened after major renovations.

Around 170 events are marking the centenary, the 50th anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion of 1968 and the foundation of the independent Czech Republic in 1993.